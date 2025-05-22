Antisemitic Violence Spurs Global Security Concerns
Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed in Washington, heightening global concerns over antisemitic violence. As Israel faces international backlash due to its military actions in Gaza, tensions rise. The killings have prompted calls for strengthened security measures at Jewish institutions worldwide amidst growing hostility.
Jerusalem resident Ziv Halsband reacted with fear and concern over safety following the tragic killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C. The attack took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum, renewing discussions on Jewish security worldwide.
As tensions escalate due to Israel's military actions in Gaza, where thousands have died, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned 'toxic antisemitic incitement' allegedly facilitated by certain European officials. The shootings have sparked debates on social media's role in fueling antisemitic sentiments.
Worldwide reactions called for increased security at Jewish sites, with officials from Germany and France urging visible and dissuasive measures to prevent further violence. Netanyahu decried the attack as a horrific act amid increasing global antisemitism, urging international solidarity against hate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
