Sambhal Police Uncover Major GST Evasion Racket Linked to Brick Kilns
Sambhal police and GST authorities have dismantled a GST evasion racket in Sambhal, arresting two individuals. The accused allegedly formed fake firms to transport bricks from kilns using fraudulent invoices, evading GST on three levels. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members involved.
Sambhal police, in collaboration with GST authorities, have successfully dismantled a significant GST evasion racket involving the illegal transportation of bricks from kilns to Uttarakhand. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of two individuals, allegedly linked to the formation of bogus companies to facilitate the fraud, officials reported on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi detailed how the accused established fake firms in the Sambhal Kotwali area, systematically evading tax obligations. Over the past few years, these entities utilized more than 2,000 trucks to deliver bricks to various locations, generating false invoices under Rs 50,000 to skirt GST payments.
The operation was masterminded by Kapil Singhal, with Vikas Sharma as a vital intermediary. Those arrested, Danish and Zeeshan, played crucial roles in executing fraudulent billing and distribution. Authorities are now investigating to capture the remaining conspirators as Danish and Zeeshan enter judicial custody.
