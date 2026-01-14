International Extortion Racket in Jharkhand: Dubai-based Gangster Demands Rs 1 Crore
A shop owner in Jharkhand's Palamu district filed a police complaint alleging that a Dubai-based gangster demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion via a WhatsApp call. The authorities have begun investigating the case, led by Town police station in-charge Jyoti Lal Rajwar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A shop owner in Jharkhand's Palamu district has reported a shocking case of extortion to the local police, alleging that he received a demand for Rs 1 crore from a Dubai-based gangster.
The complainant revealed that he operates a local cloth shop and was contacted through WhatsApp by an international number demanding the hefty sum.
Law enforcement officials, led by Jyoti Lal Rajwar, in-charge of the Town police station, are rigorously investigating this claim, which was filed on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Palamu
- Dubai
- gangster
- extortion
- police
- investigation
- cloth shop
- international
ALSO READ
Gujarat Police Launches Helpline to Combat Drug Trafficking
Couple killed, one injured in blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police.
Police Crackdown Uncovers Major Arms Smuggling Ring in Banmore
DNA Breakthrough Turns Cold Fire Case into Murder Investigation
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe