International Extortion Racket in Jharkhand: Dubai-based Gangster Demands Rs 1 Crore

A shop owner in Jharkhand's Palamu district has reported a shocking case of extortion to the local police, alleging that he received a demand for Rs 1 crore from a Dubai-based gangster.

The complainant revealed that he operates a local cloth shop and was contacted through WhatsApp by an international number demanding the hefty sum.

Law enforcement officials, led by Jyoti Lal Rajwar, in-charge of the Town police station, are rigorously investigating this claim, which was filed on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)