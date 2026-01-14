Left Menu

International Extortion Racket in Jharkhand: Dubai-based Gangster Demands Rs 1 Crore

A shop owner in Jharkhand's Palamu district filed a police complaint alleging that a Dubai-based gangster demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion via a WhatsApp call. The authorities have begun investigating the case, led by Town police station in-charge Jyoti Lal Rajwar.

Updated: 14-01-2026 17:38 IST
  • India

A shop owner in Jharkhand's Palamu district has reported a shocking case of extortion to the local police, alleging that he received a demand for Rs 1 crore from a Dubai-based gangster.

The complainant revealed that he operates a local cloth shop and was contacted through WhatsApp by an international number demanding the hefty sum.

Law enforcement officials, led by Jyoti Lal Rajwar, in-charge of the Town police station, are rigorously investigating this claim, which was filed on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

