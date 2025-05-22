Security Breach at CIA Headquarters: Early Morning Incident
A security incident occurred early Thursday outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, involving a non-fatal shooting by security guards. Details remain sparse, but the CIA has acknowledged the situation without confirming the shooting. Employees were advised to use alternate routes due to the main gate closure.
