Security Breach at CIA Headquarters: Early Morning Incident

A security incident occurred early Thursday outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, involving a non-fatal shooting by security guards. Details remain sparse, but the CIA has acknowledged the situation without confirming the shooting. Employees were advised to use alternate routes due to the main gate closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Early Thursday, an incident unfolded outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where security guards opened fire.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the gunfire did not result in any fatalities. The CIA acknowledged the security breach without confirming the details of the shooting.

In response to the incident, the main gate was closed, and employees were advised to find alternate ways to access the headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

