Spanberger Speaks: A New Voice in Virginia Politics

Newly elected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, according to Democratic leaders in Congress. This announcement was made on Thursday, signaling a national platform for Spanberger, a rising star in the Democratic party.

Spanberger, who previously served as an intelligence officer, took over from a Republican governor following November elections. Her tenure highlights a shift in Virginia's political landscape, which has leaned Democrat in recent years. Meanwhile, a faction of Democratic lawmakers plans to stage an outdoor rally in protest of Trump's policies during his speech.

Throughout her campaign, Spanberger targeted issues central to the Trump administration's first year, such as housing and healthcare affordability. As the first female governor of Virginia, Spanberger is poised to bring these issues to the forefront in her national rebuttal. In a similar tradition of Democratic responses, U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan addressed Trump's State of the Union in 2025.

