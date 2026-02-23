Left Menu

Quadcopter Assault on FC Headquarters: Five Injured

A quadcopter attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa injured five personnel. Following the attack, militants fired at an ambulance taking the injured to a hospital, injuring two rescue officials. Police conducted a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:32 IST
Quadcopter Assault on FC Headquarters: Five Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A quadcopter attack targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, injuring five personnel, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Karak district, where the armed conflict further escalated.

As rescue efforts were underway, militants ambushed the ambulance transporting the injured personnel, wounding two rescue officials, authorities said.

A swift response from a heavy police contingent included cordoning off the site and launching a comprehensive search operation to locate those responsible for the attacks.

TRENDING

1
India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

 India
2
Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

 Global
3
Chad Seals Border Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict

Chad Seals Border Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict

 Chad
4
Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment

Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026