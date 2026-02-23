Quadcopter Assault on FC Headquarters: Five Injured

A quadcopter attack targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, injuring five personnel, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Karak district, where the armed conflict further escalated.

As rescue efforts were underway, militants ambushed the ambulance transporting the injured personnel, wounding two rescue officials, authorities said.

A swift response from a heavy police contingent included cordoning off the site and launching a comprehensive search operation to locate those responsible for the attacks.