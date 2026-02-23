Quadcopter Assault on FC Headquarters: Five Injured
A quadcopter attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa injured five personnel. Following the attack, militants fired at an ambulance taking the injured to a hospital, injuring two rescue officials. Police conducted a search operation to apprehend the attackers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:32 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A quadcopter attack targeted the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, injuring five personnel, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Karak district, where the armed conflict further escalated.
As rescue efforts were underway, militants ambushed the ambulance transporting the injured personnel, wounding two rescue officials, authorities said.
A swift response from a heavy police contingent included cordoning off the site and launching a comprehensive search operation to locate those responsible for the attacks.
ALSO READ
England and Pakistan Spin into T20 World Cup Super Eights Duel
Somalia Courts Pakistan in High-Stakes Jet Fighter Deal
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates
Luxury Sports Car Crash: Alleged Brake Failure Leaves Three Injured
LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi: 14 Injured in House Fire