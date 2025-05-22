UK Greenlights Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius Despite Controversy

A British court has given the green light for the United Kingdom to transfer sovereignty over the strategically important Chagos Islands to Mauritius, overturning a block that was momentarily imposed prior to the signing of the agreement.

High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain stated the injunction barring the handover should be removed, as the public interest and UK's interests would suffer from further delays. The UK government praised the ruling, emphasizing the deal's importance for national security while retaining a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia military base.

Despite being a pivotal moment, the decision has sparked controversy among displaced Chagossians. Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, representing original island residents, expressed dismay and resolve to continue their struggle, highlighting a legacy dispute tracing back to British colonial territorial configurations.

(With inputs from agencies.)