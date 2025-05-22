Left Menu

UK Greenlights Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius Despite Controversy

A British court cleared the transfer of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands from the UK to Mauritius, reversing an injunction. The deal allows the UK to lease a vital naval base, Diego Garcia, for at least 99 years. Displaced Chagossians continue to fight for their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:14 IST
UK Greenlights Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius Despite Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British court has given the green light for the United Kingdom to transfer sovereignty over the strategically important Chagos Islands to Mauritius, overturning a block that was momentarily imposed prior to the signing of the agreement.

High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain stated the injunction barring the handover should be removed, as the public interest and UK's interests would suffer from further delays. The UK government praised the ruling, emphasizing the deal's importance for national security while retaining a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia military base.

Despite being a pivotal moment, the decision has sparked controversy among displaced Chagossians. Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, representing original island residents, expressed dismay and resolve to continue their struggle, highlighting a legacy dispute tracing back to British colonial territorial configurations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025