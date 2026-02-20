Sovereignty Dispute Over Diego Garcia Sparks Tensions
Britain's foreign minister Yvette Cooper will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio amidst tensions over the Diego Garcia base. President Trump renewed his criticism of Britain's sovereignty transfer deal with Mauritius, while toughening rhetoric on Iran. The base remains crucial for operations in the Middle East.
Britain's Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday in a climate of growing tension. This arises after President Trump renewed his objections to the UK's decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The islands are strategically important due to the U.S.-UK air base located there.
Last year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer negotiated an agreement with Mauritius, retaining control of Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease. Although initially approved by Washington, Trump's stance has fluctuated, terming it a 'great stupidity' to conceding the necessity of the arrangement before resuming criticism.
Cooper's meeting with Rubio will address defense and security priorities as Trump heightens his rhetoric towards Iran, demanding a nuclear deal within a fortnight. Even as Rubio's department endorses the Chagos agreement, Trump's remarks have raised concerns, particularly regarding the legality of future operations from Diego Garcia against Iran.
