Left Menu

Hydro Power Talks: Himachal's Push for Fair Water Project Funding

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss key water resource projects. Sukhu advocated for state rights in the Kishau Hydro Electric and Renuka Dam projects, emphasizing the need for a favorable funding pattern and early release of pending Jal Jeevan Mission funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST
Hydro Power Talks: Himachal's Push for Fair Water Project Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed vital water resource projects with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. The chief minister made a compelling case for safeguarding the state's interests in the Kishau Hydro Electric Project, urging a beneficial funding pattern for the development.

Chief Minister Sukhu argued that the financial onus of the Kishau project should either be entirely on the Centre or on the major beneficiary states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Raising concerns over the Renuka Dam, he highlighted significant local components that require detailed attention.

Furthermore, Sukhu stressed the necessity of compensating for environmental and social impacts of hydro projects, ensuring affected states receive just compensation. He also called for the swift release of pending Jal Jeevan Mission funds. Union Minister Patil assured full support and cooperation from the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025