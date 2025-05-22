Hydro Power Talks: Himachal's Push for Fair Water Project Funding

In a crucial meeting on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed vital water resource projects with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. The chief minister made a compelling case for safeguarding the state's interests in the Kishau Hydro Electric Project, urging a beneficial funding pattern for the development.

Chief Minister Sukhu argued that the financial onus of the Kishau project should either be entirely on the Centre or on the major beneficiary states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Raising concerns over the Renuka Dam, he highlighted significant local components that require detailed attention.

Furthermore, Sukhu stressed the necessity of compensating for environmental and social impacts of hydro projects, ensuring affected states receive just compensation. He also called for the swift release of pending Jal Jeevan Mission funds. Union Minister Patil assured full support and cooperation from the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)