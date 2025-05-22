Left Menu

Ride-Hailing Apps Under Scrutiny for 'Advance Tipping'

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is investigating ride-hailing platforms like Ola Cabs and Rapido over concerns of 'advance tipping' practices. Notices have been issued to companies like Uber for potentially 'forcing' users to pay tips in advance, raising ethical and consumer rights questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:49 IST
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has launched an investigation into prominent ride-hailing services such as Ola Cabs and Rapido. This initiative aims to determine whether these platforms are engaging in the unfair trade practice of requesting 'advance tipping' from their users.

On Wednesday, the CCPA issued an official notice to Uber, accusing the company of allegedly 'forcing or nudging' users into paying advance tips in exchange for faster service. The investigation suggests significant concerns about consumer rights and ethical business practices.

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that tipping should serve as a token of appreciation provided after a service is complete, not as a requirement beforehand. The minister labeled the practice of 'Advance Tip' as both unethical and exploitative, highlighting its classification as an unfair trade practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

