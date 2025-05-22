Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Judgment Uploads: A Call for Accountability
The Supreme Court has directed all high courts to provide details of judgments pronounced and subsequently uploaded online since last year. The directive, responding to delays and complaints, emphasizes performance audits for judges and seeks to restore public trust in the criminal justice system.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to high courts nationwide, demanding a report on judgments pronounced and their timely online publication, following widespread grievances regarding delayed uploads.
The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the backlog of unpronounced judgments despite reserved orders, setting a deadline of July 21 for data submission. This follows concerns raised on May 13 about the high courts' performance and calls for audits.
The Supreme Court's action comes amid petitions highlighting judgment delays, including a criminal appeal pending judgment since 2022 in Jharkhand. The matter has heightened attention to judicial accountability and the need for systemic reform to bolster trust in the justice system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Adalats: Streamlining India's Justice System Efficiently
SC notes 7,24,192 criminal appeals pending in Indian high courts, Allahabad HC has 2.7 lakh pending cases.
Judicial Delays Spur Supreme Court Call for Performance Audits
UN Experts Condemn Australia’s Youth Justice System Over Indigenous Child Detention