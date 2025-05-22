Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Judgment Uploads: A Call for Accountability

The Supreme Court has directed all high courts to provide details of judgments pronounced and subsequently uploaded online since last year. The directive, responding to delays and complaints, emphasizes performance audits for judges and seeks to restore public trust in the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:24 IST
Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Judgment Uploads: A Call for Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to high courts nationwide, demanding a report on judgments pronounced and their timely online publication, following widespread grievances regarding delayed uploads.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the backlog of unpronounced judgments despite reserved orders, setting a deadline of July 21 for data submission. This follows concerns raised on May 13 about the high courts' performance and calls for audits.

The Supreme Court's action comes amid petitions highlighting judgment delays, including a criminal appeal pending judgment since 2022 in Jharkhand. The matter has heightened attention to judicial accountability and the need for systemic reform to bolster trust in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025