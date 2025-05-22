Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Judgment Uploads: A Call for Accountability

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to high courts nationwide, demanding a report on judgments pronounced and their timely online publication, following widespread grievances regarding delayed uploads.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the backlog of unpronounced judgments despite reserved orders, setting a deadline of July 21 for data submission. This follows concerns raised on May 13 about the high courts' performance and calls for audits.

The Supreme Court's action comes amid petitions highlighting judgment delays, including a criminal appeal pending judgment since 2022 in Jharkhand. The matter has heightened attention to judicial accountability and the need for systemic reform to bolster trust in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)