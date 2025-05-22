G7 Unites Amid Sanction Scramble and Market Tensions

At a press conference in Banff, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil expressed confidence that the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies could come to a consensus on supporting Ukraine. This optimism comes amid tensions primarily with the United States over wording concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Despite this, the EU and Britain moved ahead with new sanctions against Russia, highlighting the ongoing pressure for a unified response to the conflict. The G7 finance ministers, along with their Ukrainian counterpart, have consistently termed the conflict a brutal war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The issue of tariffs imposed by the U.S. added further complexity. Klingbeil's meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored efforts to find common ground, though he warned that unresolved issues could quickly lead to market instability.

