Left Menu

Historic Reintegration: Chagos Islands Return to Mauritius Sovereignty

The UK has agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, back to Mauritius after more than 50 years. India has supported Mauritius's claim and hailed this agreement as a historic achievement for regional stability, decolonisation, and international law adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:04 IST
Historic Reintegration: Chagos Islands Return to Mauritius Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has lauded the UK's decision to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the key atoll of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius under a landmark agreement.

The UK will maintain responsibility for the security of Diego Garcia, despite relinquishing control over the islands after more than five decades.

India emphasized its ongoing support for Mauritius's legitimate claim, aligning with its commitment to decolonisation and respect for territorial integrity. The Ministry of External Affairs celebrated the agreement, marking a significant step in regional peace and international legal order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025