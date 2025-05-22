Historic Reintegration: Chagos Islands Return to Mauritius Sovereignty

India has lauded the UK's decision to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the key atoll of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius under a landmark agreement.

The UK will maintain responsibility for the security of Diego Garcia, despite relinquishing control over the islands after more than five decades.

India emphasized its ongoing support for Mauritius's legitimate claim, aligning with its commitment to decolonisation and respect for territorial integrity. The Ministry of External Affairs celebrated the agreement, marking a significant step in regional peace and international legal order.

(With inputs from agencies.)