Showdown in Karnataka: Suspended BJP MLAs' Fate Hangs in Balance

A critical meeting on May 25, involving top political figures, will address the potential revocation of the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The MLAs were suspended for six months due to indiscipline in March, during protests against policies related to Muslim reservations and a demand for a judicial probe.

A pivotal meeting slated for May 25 will see the Chief Minister, Speaker, and Leader of Opposition deciding the fate of 18 suspended BJP MLAs in Karnataka. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced that this discussion aims to address the revocation of their six-month suspension, handed down in March for 'indiscipline.'

The suspension, described as unprecedented, followed dramatic scenes in the Assembly on its budget session's final day. BJP MLAs had staged protests against a policy granting 4% reservation to Muslims in public contracts and called for a judicial probe into an alleged 'honey-trap' scheme involving a minister.

The tumultuous events saw BJP legislators taking to the podium near the Speaker's chair and hurling papers, resulting in their forceful eviction. Among those suspended are significant figures like former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, reflecting the political tension underlying these events.

