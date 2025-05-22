U.S. Administration Blocks Harvard's International Enrollments Amidst Investigation

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has taken steps to halt Harvard University's capability to enroll international students, as per a report by the New York Times on Thursday. This move is tied to an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the report, the decision came in a letter from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, conveying the administration's plans to restrict international admissions at the prestigious university. The report cites three anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

The ongoing investigation by the Department of Homeland Security is reportedly central to this decision, reflecting a firm stance taken by the Trump administration on educational policies involving international students.

