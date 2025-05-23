Tragic Incident Unveils Dark Realities
A 13-year-old student was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in a village. The minor was staying temporarily with the accused after a family tragedy. The alleged assault took place at night when she was alone. The authorities are investigating, with charges filed under the POCSO Act.
In a harrowing case, a 13-year-old girl, a class 7 student, was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in Modinagar's rural area, local police reported on Thursday.
The incident came to light after the girl's family took her to a doctor due to severe stomach pain, which led to the revelation of sexual assault. The girl had been staying with the accused temporarily following his wife's death to assist with household chores.
The accused has been charged with rape under the POCSO Act, and authorities assure that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon as investigations continue.
