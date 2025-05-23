Left Menu

Tragic Incident Unveils Dark Realities

A 13-year-old student was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in a village. The minor was staying temporarily with the accused after a family tragedy. The alleged assault took place at night when she was alone. The authorities are investigating, with charges filed under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:42 IST
Tragic Incident Unveils Dark Realities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case, a 13-year-old girl, a class 7 student, was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in Modinagar's rural area, local police reported on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the girl's family took her to a doctor due to severe stomach pain, which led to the revelation of sexual assault. The girl had been staying with the accused temporarily following his wife's death to assist with household chores.

The accused has been charged with rape under the POCSO Act, and authorities assure that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025