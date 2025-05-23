Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to Dismantle Education Department

A federal judge intervened to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from executing a mass layoff within the U.S. Department of Education. The judge's ruling obligates the reinstatement of terminated employees and halts the transfer of key educational programs, citing the lack of statutory authorization for the layoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:49 IST
In a significant legal intervention, a federal judge in Boston has blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from executing a mass layoff at the Department of Education, halting efforts to effectively dismantle the agency.

Judge Myong Joun, responding to a lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states and teachers' unions, issued an injunction against the termination of over 1,300 employees. The layoff, alongside transfers of essential programs, was deemed by the court to violate statutory mandates.

Despite the administration's appeal, the ruling underscores the tension between federal authority and judicial oversight in governance decisions, highlighting the ongoing debate over bureaucratic restructuring versus statutory obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

