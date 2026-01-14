Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs
The Trump administration reversed a decision to lay off nearly all employees of the Community Relations Service, a Justice Department agency. Initially slated for termination, 13 employees received a decisive reprieve. Legal concerns from civil rights groups prompted this policy shift, highlighting tensions over the agency's future under Trump's administration.
President Donald Trump's administration has unexpectedly reversed its controversial decision to terminate nearly all employees of a Justice Department agency dedicated to managing racial and ethnic tensions.
The Community Relations Service's 13 employees received rescinded layoff notices after civil rights groups filed a lawsuit accusing the administration of unlawfully attempting to dismantle the agency. Concerns remain about the future role of the employees.
Established in 1964, the agency has played critical roles in mediating racial conflicts. Although Trump's administration has proposed defunding it, Congress might allocate $20 million to the service, sustaining its operations.
