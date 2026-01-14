Left Menu

Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

The Trump administration reversed a decision to lay off nearly all employees of the Community Relations Service, a Justice Department agency. Initially slated for termination, 13 employees received a decisive reprieve. Legal concerns from civil rights groups prompted this policy shift, highlighting tensions over the agency's future under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:09 IST
Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

President Donald Trump's administration has unexpectedly reversed its controversial decision to terminate nearly all employees of a Justice Department agency dedicated to managing racial and ethnic tensions.

The Community Relations Service's 13 employees received rescinded layoff notices after civil rights groups filed a lawsuit accusing the administration of unlawfully attempting to dismantle the agency. Concerns remain about the future role of the employees.

Established in 1964, the agency has played critical roles in mediating racial conflicts. Although Trump's administration has proposed defunding it, Congress might allocate $20 million to the service, sustaining its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heightened Threats from Iran

Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heig...

 Global
2
Mumbai Radar Relocation Unlocks Land for Urban Development

Mumbai Radar Relocation Unlocks Land for Urban Development

 India
3
U.S. Supreme Court Delays on Trump's Tariff Legality Decision

U.S. Supreme Court Delays on Trump's Tariff Legality Decision

 Global
4
Olympic Torch Relay Controversy: Allegri Joins Amid Athlete Row

Olympic Torch Relay Controversy: Allegri Joins Amid Athlete Row

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026