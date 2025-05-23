High-Stakes Dialogue: Japan and U.S. Tariff Talks
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba discussed tariffs, diplomacy, and security in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. They are keen to meet at the upcoming G7 summit. Japan's firm stance on removing U.S. tariffs remains unchanged as negotiator Ryosei Akazawa visits Washington for further talks.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan engaged in a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing pivotal issues concerning tariffs, diplomacy, and security.
There is mutual interest for an in-person dialogue at next month's G7 summit, Ishiba shared at a press briefing, reaffirming Japan's unwavering demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs.
The call coincides with Japan's chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, preparing for a crucial third round of tariff discussions in Washington.
