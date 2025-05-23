High-Stakes Dialogue: Japan and U.S. Tariff Talks

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan engaged in a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing pivotal issues concerning tariffs, diplomacy, and security.

There is mutual interest for an in-person dialogue at next month's G7 summit, Ishiba shared at a press briefing, reaffirming Japan's unwavering demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs.

The call coincides with Japan's chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, preparing for a crucial third round of tariff discussions in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)