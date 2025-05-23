Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Japan and U.S. Tariff Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba discussed tariffs, diplomacy, and security in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. They are keen to meet at the upcoming G7 summit. Japan's firm stance on removing U.S. tariffs remains unchanged as negotiator Ryosei Akazawa visits Washington for further talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:06 IST
High-Stakes Dialogue: Japan and U.S. Tariff Talks
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan engaged in a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing pivotal issues concerning tariffs, diplomacy, and security.

There is mutual interest for an in-person dialogue at next month's G7 summit, Ishiba shared at a press briefing, reaffirming Japan's unwavering demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs.

The call coincides with Japan's chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, preparing for a crucial third round of tariff discussions in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025