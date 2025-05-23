NZ Boosts Wilding Pine Control with $12M Investment to Protect Rural Land

In a decisive step toward preserving New Zealand’s rural productivity and ecological integrity, the Government has announced a 20 percent increase in funding for the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme. This brings the total direct investment for the upcoming year to $12 million, aimed at combating the rampant spread of invasive wilding pines that threaten the country’s farmlands and biodiversity.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay, together with Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard, emphasized the critical role of this initiative in supporting both the economic and environmental health of rural New Zealand.

“Wilding pines cost the rural community significantly and are often the bane of farmers' lives,” stated Minister McClay. “We have an obligation to work with them to control their spread, and reduce the on-farm burden. This additional $2 million ensures those on the frontlines can stay ahead of the spread. It’s a smart investment in rural productivity, land management, and our long-term rural resilience.”

The Challenge of Wilding Pines

Wilding pines, non-native conifer species, spread aggressively across landscapes, displacing native vegetation and disrupting natural ecosystems. More than two million hectares across New Zealand are currently affected, and untreated infestations are expanding by an estimated five percent annually. If left unchecked, the long-term economic cost could skyrocket to $3.6 billion over the next five decades.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard detailed the diverse threats posed by these invasive species: “Wilding pines threaten our farmland, water catchments, and native biodiversity. They increase the risk of wildfires, take over productive land, and drain vital groundwater reserves. They also choke out native flora, drastically altering our natural landscapes.”

A Coordinated National Effort

The Government’s commitment to wilding pine control is not new. Since the launch of the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme in 2016, more than $150 million has been invested by the central government. An additional $33 million has been contributed by partners and local communities, demonstrating a nationwide commitment to this cause.

“This year’s investment continues to support the people doing the work – regional councils, iwi, farmers, researchers, and volunteers – who are making a real difference across ten priority regions,” Hoggard explained. “We’ve pushed back some of the worst infestations and protected key landscapes. This funding keeps that momentum going and gives landowners the tools to protect and restore productive land.”

The programme is spearheaded by Biosecurity New Zealand and involves close collaboration with regional councils, private landowners, iwi (Māori tribes), industry representatives, and community groups. Its integrated approach ensures that the efforts are not only strategic and science-based but also inclusive and community-driven.

Looking Ahead

The 20 percent funding boost represents more than just financial support. It is a reaffirmation of the Government’s dedication to rural resilience and environmental stewardship. It ensures that the momentum gained over the past several years does not falter and that New Zealand’s iconic landscapes, vital agricultural lands, and biodiversity are protected for generations to come.

With wilding pine control now bolstered by increased resources, New Zealand is poised to make significant strides in land restoration and sustainability. This investment sets a robust foundation for future conservation efforts and highlights the importance of proactive biosecurity measures in a changing ecological landscape.