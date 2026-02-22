Bihar's Battle Against Arsenic: Safeguarding Agriculture

The Bihar government is taking proactive measures to address the increasing arsenic levels in leafy and root vegetables, which are impacting some districts. Scientists and officials from various departments have been engaged to combat this alarming issue, according to Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

A rigorous awareness campaign is being launched to inform farmers in affected areas about the state's interventions. The contamination has been attributed to arsenic-laden groundwater, leading to its accumulation in crops like potatoes. Concentrations recorded by state officials are alarming, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Parallel efforts include the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' initiative to ensure residents receive safe drinking water. PHED Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh emphasized ongoing water quality tests and alternative water supply plans for agriculture. The government is committed to mitigating health threats posed by excess arsenic, fluoride, and nitrate levels.