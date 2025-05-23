Mystery in the Mountains: CBI to Probe Engineer's Death
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred the investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer at the state Power Corporation, to the CBI. Negi had gone missing and was later found dead. His family alleged torture and harassment by his superiors.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of state Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi. Negi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Gobind Sagar Lake on March 18.
Justice Ajay Goyal accepted a petition filed by Negi's wife, who alleged that her husband faced severe harassment from his superiors prior to his death. The court specified that no officers from the Himachal Pradesh cadre should be part of the investigation.
Following the discovery of Negi's body, his family demanded a CBI probe, accusing the local investigation of bias. Allegations of abetment to suicide have also been leveled against senior officials in the Power Corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Delayed: Delhi High Court Faces Critical Judge Shortage
Judges Needed: High Court Vacancy Crisis in India
SC notes 7,24,192 criminal appeals pending in Indian high courts, Allahabad HC has 2.7 lakh pending cases.
Justice Served: High Court Cracks Down on Bribery Allegations
Judicial Bottleneck: Supreme Court Urges Swift Action on High Court Vacancies