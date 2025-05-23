Left Menu

Mystery in the Mountains: CBI to Probe Engineer's Death

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred the investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer at the state Power Corporation, to the CBI. Negi had gone missing and was later found dead. His family alleged torture and harassment by his superiors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:20 IST
Mystery in the Mountains: CBI to Probe Engineer's Death
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of state Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi. Negi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Gobind Sagar Lake on March 18.

Justice Ajay Goyal accepted a petition filed by Negi's wife, who alleged that her husband faced severe harassment from his superiors prior to his death. The court specified that no officers from the Himachal Pradesh cadre should be part of the investigation.

Following the discovery of Negi's body, his family demanded a CBI probe, accusing the local investigation of bias. Allegations of abetment to suicide have also been leveled against senior officials in the Power Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025