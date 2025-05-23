Mystery in the Mountains: CBI to Probe Engineer's Death

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of state Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi. Negi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Gobind Sagar Lake on March 18.

Justice Ajay Goyal accepted a petition filed by Negi's wife, who alleged that her husband faced severe harassment from his superiors prior to his death. The court specified that no officers from the Himachal Pradesh cadre should be part of the investigation.

Following the discovery of Negi's body, his family demanded a CBI probe, accusing the local investigation of bias. Allegations of abetment to suicide have also been leveled against senior officials in the Power Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)