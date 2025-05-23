Hezbollah's Political Fight Amid Calls for Disarmament
Despite the devastation left by the Israeli offensive, Hezbollah is focusing on maintaining political influence in southern Lebanon elections. The group's importance is heightened by ongoing disarmament debates and Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, Lebanon struggles with reconstruction funding, linked to broader political and economic reforms.
In the aftermath of the Israeli assault on southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is rallying support as it faces crucial elections. Campaign posters urge the electorate to remember Hezbollah's resilience, despite the losses it suffered in last year's conflict.
Hezbollah is attempting to solidify its political clout amid increasing calls for disarmament and continued Israeli military actions. This local vote is more critical than ever, given the pressure on Hezbollah's Shi'ite Muslim base still reeling from the war's consequences.
The political landscape has shifted significantly, with Lebanese authorities now advocating for a state monopoly on arms under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. These elections serve as a litmus test for Hezbollah's remaining influence as the group navigates a complex web of regional tensions and reconstruction challenges.
