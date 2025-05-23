Hezbollah's Political Fight Amid Calls for Disarmament

In the aftermath of the Israeli assault on southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is rallying support as it faces crucial elections. Campaign posters urge the electorate to remember Hezbollah's resilience, despite the losses it suffered in last year's conflict.

Hezbollah is attempting to solidify its political clout amid increasing calls for disarmament and continued Israeli military actions. This local vote is more critical than ever, given the pressure on Hezbollah's Shi'ite Muslim base still reeling from the war's consequences.

The political landscape has shifted significantly, with Lebanese authorities now advocating for a state monopoly on arms under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. These elections serve as a litmus test for Hezbollah's remaining influence as the group navigates a complex web of regional tensions and reconstruction challenges.

