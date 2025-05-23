Chancellor Merz's Nordic Tour: Strengthening Ties
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Turku, Finland for a summit with Nordic leaders. The discussions will center around security, defense, and economic development. Merz will meet with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for further talks following an initial dinner with Nordic prime ministers.
On Monday, Merz will partake in a formal dinner with the prime ministers of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, enhancing diplomatic dialogue among these nations.
The discussions will continue on Tuesday, as Merz engages in more focused talks with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, as confirmed by his office.
