Chancellor Merz's Nordic Tour: Strengthening Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Turku, Finland for a summit with Nordic leaders. The discussions will center around security, defense, and economic development. Merz will meet with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for further talks following an initial dinner with Nordic prime ministers.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:27 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is poised to embark on a crucial visit to Turku, Finland. The summit, featuring Nordic heads of state, aims to tackle pressing issues related to security, defense, and economic development.

On Monday, Merz will partake in a formal dinner with the prime ministers of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, enhancing diplomatic dialogue among these nations.

The discussions will continue on Tuesday, as Merz engages in more focused talks with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, as confirmed by his office.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

