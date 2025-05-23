Chancellor Merz's Nordic Tour: Strengthening Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is poised to embark on a crucial visit to Turku, Finland. The summit, featuring Nordic heads of state, aims to tackle pressing issues related to security, defense, and economic development.

On Monday, Merz will partake in a formal dinner with the prime ministers of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, enhancing diplomatic dialogue among these nations.

The discussions will continue on Tuesday, as Merz engages in more focused talks with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, as confirmed by his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)