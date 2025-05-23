Adidas Data Breach Exposes Consumer Information

An unauthorized external party infiltrated consumer data held by Adidas via a third-party customer service provider, the German sportswear giant revealed on Friday. While the breach did not include passwords or credit card data, Adidas has swiftly enacted measures to address the situation.

The compromised data mainly comprises contact information of consumers who reached out to its customer service help desk. Adidas is actively reaching out to notify possibly impacted customers.

The company has launched an in-depth investigation into the incident, working closely with leading information security experts to contain and understand the breach's ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)