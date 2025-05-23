U.S. and China Poised for New Trade Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Friday that he anticipates forthcoming in-person trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Earlier this month, representatives from both nations met in Switzerland, yielding a deal that significantly reduces tariffs and other retaliatory measures. The progress marks a positive step in easing trade tensions.

In a conversation broadcast on Bloomberg TV, Bessent projected that notable agreements will surface in the coming weeks, although he withheld further information on what those might entail.

