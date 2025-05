Moscow-New Delhi Unites Against Terrorism Amid Rising Tensions

Moscow confirmed its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism alongside New Delhi on Friday. Discussions detailed counter-terrorism strategies, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam attack in India, emphasizing a unified stance against threats.

The Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. Amid expressing solidarity, both parties stressed enhancing cooperation at regional and global forums like the UN and BRICS.

Tensions rose between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, with India conducting precise strikes on Pakistani terror infrastructure. Moscow expressed hope for peaceful resolutions, and emphasized ongoing diplomatic outreach to deter terror activities.

