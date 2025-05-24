Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Guatemalan Man
A federal judge in Boston ordered the return of a Guatemalan man wrongfully deported to Mexico by the Trump administration. The U.S. Justice Department admitted to providing incorrect information about the man's fears of persecution. The decision highlights a critical error in handling immigration cases.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge in Boston issued an order demanding the Trump administration facilitate the return of a Guatemalan man who had been wrongly deported to Mexico despite his expressed fears of persecution within the country.
The order came after it was revealed that an error in information provided by the U.S. Justice Department had led to the erroneous deportation. The department had incorrectly stated that the man had no fears concerning his safety in Mexico.
Judge Brian Murphy's decision follows the department's acknowledgment of this mistake, underscoring significant lapses in the administration's handling of immigration and deportation cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- judge
- deported
- guatemalan
- immigration
- trump
- administration
- error
- boston
- justice
- persecution
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine
Britain Secures Groundbreaking Deal in Trump's Trade War
President fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden as White House continues purge of perceived Trump opponents, reports AP.
Behind Closed Doors: Trump and Dermer's Strategic Meeting
Trump's Secret Meeting Amidst Middle East Tensions