Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Guatemalan Man

A federal judge in Boston issued an order demanding the Trump administration facilitate the return of a Guatemalan man who had been wrongly deported to Mexico despite his expressed fears of persecution within the country.

The order came after it was revealed that an error in information provided by the U.S. Justice Department had led to the erroneous deportation. The department had incorrectly stated that the man had no fears concerning his safety in Mexico.

Judge Brian Murphy's decision follows the department's acknowledgment of this mistake, underscoring significant lapses in the administration's handling of immigration and deportation cases.

