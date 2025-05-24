Left Menu

Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Guatemalan Man

A federal judge in Boston ordered the return of a Guatemalan man wrongfully deported to Mexico by the Trump administration. The U.S. Justice Department admitted to providing incorrect information about the man's fears of persecution. The decision highlights a critical error in handling immigration cases.

Updated: 24-05-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 08:05 IST
A federal judge in Boston issued an order demanding the Trump administration facilitate the return of a Guatemalan man who had been wrongly deported to Mexico despite his expressed fears of persecution within the country.

The order came after it was revealed that an error in information provided by the U.S. Justice Department had led to the erroneous deportation. The department had incorrectly stated that the man had no fears concerning his safety in Mexico.

Judge Brian Murphy's decision follows the department's acknowledgment of this mistake, underscoring significant lapses in the administration's handling of immigration and deportation cases.

