Stabbing Incident at Hamburg Train Station: Attacker Arrested

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for a stabbing attack at Hamburg's central train station. Eighteen people were injured, with four seriously hurt but stable. No political motive is apparent, and mental illness is suspected. The attacker was subdued by passersby and awaits psychiatric evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A stabbing at Hamburg's central train station left over a dozen people injured, with all victims now in stable condition, according to police reports. The suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene on Friday without resistance. She is believed to have acted alone in the unprovoked attack.

The incident injured 18 individuals aged 19 to 85, with critical conditions reported for three women and one man. However, police confirm their conditions have since stabilized. Authorities have not identified any political motives but are probing the suspect's mental health condition.

The attack occurred between tracks 13 and 14 at approximately 6 pm in Hamburg's bustling central station. Weapons, including knives, are prohibited in the area. The suspect is set to face judicial proceedings and a subsequent psychiatric evaluation.

