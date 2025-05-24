Bow and Arrow Assault: A Tale of Retribution and Arrest

In a shocking turn of events, a CBI Assistant Sub-Inspector was assaulted with a bow and arrow by a former railway gangman, Dinesh Murmu, outside the agency's office in Hazratganj, Lucknow. The accused has been arrested following the incident that left the ASI injured.

The confrontation is rooted in historical grievances; Murmu's attack revives his discontent from a 1993 corruption investigation led by ASI Virendra Singh, which resulted in Murmu's dismissal. This incident marks another violent episode in Murmu's record, following previous clashes with law enforcement in 2005 and 2015.

Authorities have charged Murmu with attempted murder under the BNS and confirmed his arrest. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with the accused poised to face further judicial scrutiny. Meanwhile, ASI Singh is receiving medical treatment for injuries incurred during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)