Tragic Video Call Ends in Mystery: The Untimely Fate of Khushi

A 28-year-old woman, identified as Khushi, allegedly took her own life during a video call with her husband, an official reported.

The tragic incident unfolded around 10:30 pm on Friday in the Piprauli area, under the jurisdiction of the GIDA police station.

Khushi, originally from Siwan in Bihar, was married to Nadeem Ansari, a resident of Purana Gola, Bansgaon. They had lived in Piprauli due to their inter-faith marriage. Nadeem currently works in Medina, Saudi Arabia. According to reports, he had visited home but left again on May 9. On the night of the incident, Khushi called Nadeem after putting their son to sleep, leading to an argument before the call disconnected at 10:59 pm, according to Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh.

Nadeem contacted a neighbour who went to Khushi's house. Upon arrival, the neighbour found the door locked and discovered Khushi hanging from a ceiling hook. The neighbour alerted the police, who arrived and broke down the door to retrieve Khushi's body. The child remained asleep beside his mother during the ordeal.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway, the circle officer added.

