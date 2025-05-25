Caste Census: A Step Towards Equitable Social Justice

In a direct rebuttal to criticisms surrounding caste enumeration, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairperson, Kishor Makwana, stated the initiative would lay the groundwork for more effective policy-making and enhance social justice efforts.

Makwana, in an interview with PTI, expressed confidence that the decision by the BJP-led NDA government to incorporate caste enumeration in the next census would provide concrete figures, ensuring proportional access to welfare schemes. He reflected on the previous UPA-led Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011, noting it was the first comprehensive attempt to gather caste data since 1931, though it was left underutilized.

Dispelling fears that the census could breed divisions, Makwana emphasized its potential to boost social equity by empowering marginalized groups with reliable data. He maintained that the NCSC would focus on post-census policy development to ensure benefits reach the deserving, bolstering the vision of social upliftment championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.