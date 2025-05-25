Left Menu

Caste Census: A Step Towards Equitable Social Justice

Kishor Makwana, Chairperson of the NCSC, supports caste enumeration in the upcoming census to inform policy and promote social justice. Makwana argues this data will help uplift marginalized communities and facilitate equitable access to welfare programs. He criticizes past opposition and inadequate data utilization, emphasizing the importance of accurate population figures for policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:45 IST
Caste Census: A Step Towards Equitable Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct rebuttal to criticisms surrounding caste enumeration, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairperson, Kishor Makwana, stated the initiative would lay the groundwork for more effective policy-making and enhance social justice efforts.

Makwana, in an interview with PTI, expressed confidence that the decision by the BJP-led NDA government to incorporate caste enumeration in the next census would provide concrete figures, ensuring proportional access to welfare schemes. He reflected on the previous UPA-led Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011, noting it was the first comprehensive attempt to gather caste data since 1931, though it was left underutilized.

Dispelling fears that the census could breed divisions, Makwana emphasized its potential to boost social equity by empowering marginalized groups with reliable data. He maintained that the NCSC would focus on post-census policy development to ensure benefits reach the deserving, bolstering the vision of social upliftment championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025