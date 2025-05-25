Left Menu

Missile Intercepted: Houthi Aggression and Middle East Tensions

The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Israel, marking continued aggression in the region. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Houthis have targeted Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Most missiles have been intercepted. An Oman-mediated ceasefire halted Houthi attacks on U.S. ships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:28 IST
The Israeli military reported the interception of a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebels aimed at Israeli targets, intensifying the regional conflict.

This escalation follows the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with the Houthis expressing solidarity with Palestinians by continuously attempting missile strikes, most of which have been intercepted.

Despite a recent ceasefire brokered by Oman between the Houthis and the U.S., which stopped attacks on American vessels, tensions with Israel persist as the accord did not cover attacks against the Israeli state.

