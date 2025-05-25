Missile Intercepted: Houthi Aggression and Middle East Tensions
The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Israel, marking continued aggression in the region. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Houthis have targeted Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Most missiles have been intercepted. An Oman-mediated ceasefire halted Houthi attacks on U.S. ships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:28 IST
The Israeli military reported the interception of a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebels aimed at Israeli targets, intensifying the regional conflict.
This escalation follows the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with the Houthis expressing solidarity with Palestinians by continuously attempting missile strikes, most of which have been intercepted.
Despite a recent ceasefire brokered by Oman between the Houthis and the U.S., which stopped attacks on American vessels, tensions with Israel persist as the accord did not cover attacks against the Israeli state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- missile
- Houthis
- Yemen
- intercept
- Middle East
- Gaza
- solidarity
- ceasefire
- Tension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Racial Discrimination Committee Demands Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza Crisis
Diplomacy, Deals, and Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Middle East Tour
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
PKK's Decision to Disarm: A New Era in Middle Eastern Politics?
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.