US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza
Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, announced a plan to establish a technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza to end the conflict. The plan demands Hamas comply with the return of a deceased hostage or face consequences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:21 IST
Special envoy Steve Witkoff unveiled the second phase of a plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict on Wednesday, proposing the formation of a technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.
The United States has clear expectations from Hamas, particularly the immediate return of the deceased hostage. Steve Witkoff emphasized the urgency in a post on X.
Failure to meet these conditions could lead to serious repercussions, signaling a tough stance by the US as it pushes for resolution.
