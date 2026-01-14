Left Menu

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, announced a plan to establish a technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza to end the conflict. The plan demands Hamas comply with the return of a deceased hostage or face consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:21 IST
Special envoy Steve Witkoff unveiled the second phase of a plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict on Wednesday, proposing the formation of a technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.

The United States has clear expectations from Hamas, particularly the immediate return of the deceased hostage. Steve Witkoff emphasized the urgency in a post on X.

Failure to meet these conditions could lead to serious repercussions, signaling a tough stance by the US as it pushes for resolution.

