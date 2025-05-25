Tragedy in Gaza: The Cost of Conflict
Hamdi Al-Najjar, a father of ten and doctor in Gaza, is in intensive care following an Israeli air strike that killed nine of his children. Israeli military targeted a nearby structure, and civilian casualties are being investigated. Al-Najjar's surviving child and wife remain in serious conditions.
In a devastating incident over the weekend, an Israeli air strike hit the family home of Dr. Hamdi Al-Najjar in Khan Younis, Gaza, tragically claiming the lives of nine of his children. Al-Najjar, a medical professional, remains in intensive care at Nasser Hospital and has undergone major surgeries.
The Israeli military confirmed the strike, stating it targeted suspects near Israeli soldiers and is investigating civilian casualties. The attack reduced a home to rubble and left only one child, a boy, in a serious but stable condition.
Amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has severely impacted Gaza, Al-Najjar's wife Alaa, also a doctor, was at work treating war injuries. This incident adds to the toll of over 53,000 Palestinian deaths, escalating the humanitarian crisis.
