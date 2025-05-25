Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Surge in Gaza
Intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 23 Palestinians, including a journalist and a rescue service official. Israel's military claims extensive control over Gaza, while Hamas and Islamic Jihad report resistance efforts. The conflict has drastically impacted Gaza's population and infrastructure, with widespread malnutrition reported.
Israeli military operations claimed the lives of at least 23 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to local health authorities. Among the victims were a prominent journalist and a senior official from the civil emergency service.
Multiple strikes hit areas like Khan Younis, Jabalia, and Nuseirat. Journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda was killed in Jabalia, while Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior emergency services official, died in Nuseirat along with his wife. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Amid the violence, the Israeli military claimed control over 77% of Gaza. However, resistance from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad continues through ambushes and attacks. Israeli forces have intensified their campaign following a cross-border assault by Hamas in October, leading to significant casualties and infrastructural damage in Gaza.
