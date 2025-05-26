Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Constable Shot Dead in Daring Raid

In a tragic turn of events in Ghaziabad, Constable Saurabh was fatally shot during a police raid aimed at capturing a notorious criminal.

The police operation unfolded late Sunday in the Mussoorie area when officers attempted to apprehend Qadir, a wanted suspect with a lengthy criminal record. In the ensuing confrontation, shots were fired, and multiple officers were injured.

Qadir, now in custody, faces a history of 16 criminal cases. The incident resulted in the death of Constable Saurabh, whose passing is deeply lamented by the police department, marking a significant loss for law enforcement in the region.