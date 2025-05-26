Mystery in Meghalaya: Missing Couple Sparks Search
A 29-year-old man and his wife have gone missing while touring Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. The couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, were last seen in the scenic Sohra area. Despite police search efforts, their whereabouts remain unknown after their phones went off on Sunday night.
A 29-year-old man and his wife have mysteriously vanished while touring Meghalaya's picturesque East Khasi Hills district, police reported on Monday.
Indore residents Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were last seen in the enchanting Sohra area, having rented a two-wheeler. The couple has been untraceable since Sunday night, with their phones switched off. Their vehicle was discovered 15 kilometers from Sohra town.
Authorities have initiated a search and rescue operation to locate the couple and unearth the circumstances of their disappearance, as reported by a senior police officer.
