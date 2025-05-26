Left Menu

Trump's Critique on Putin Intensifies Amid Largest Aerial Assault in Ukraine

In a heated statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized both Vladimir Putin's aggressive moves in Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's responses. Trump considers additional sanctions on Moscow, condemning Russia's extensive aerial attack. He remains skeptical about Putin's goals and Zelenskiy's approach to handling the conflict.

Former President Donald Trump called out Vladimir Putin for what he described as 'crazy' actions in unleashing a massive aerial attack on Ukraine. Trump suggested he might impose further sanctions on Moscow while rebuking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his rhetoric, which Trump believes aggravates the situation.

In comments made in New Jersey, Trump expressed concern over Putin's mental state and the escalation of violence, citing Russia's recent assault using drones and missiles that claimed at least 12 lives. He called for sanctions as a possible response to the ongoing aggression.

Amid this backdrop, Russian forces have escalated the conflict, with relentless fighting along pivotal fronts. The Kremlin maintains its stance, citing a 'special military operation' against perceived NATO threats, while Ukraine accuses Russia of unjust aggression. Despite international calls for peace, hostilities persist, with both sides launching drone swarms and holding firm.

