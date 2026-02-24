AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 cr in Jewar airport projects; MoU signed during Yogi's Singapore visit

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major aviation service projects at Noida International Airport and also with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise for strengthening institutional capacity, policy frameworks, and ecosystem development in the state, officials said. The agreement was signed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing visit to Singapore, marking a key investment outcome on the second day of the tour aimed at attracting global capital to Uttar Pradesh. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), AISATS will develop an advanced cargo campus and a world-class air catering kitchen at the upcoming international airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Officials said the integrated cargo campus is expected to position Jewar as a major air freight and logistics hub for north India, facilitating export-import activities across sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products. The facility will leverage the airport's planned multi-modal connectivity to strengthen international trade linkages. The second project involves the establishment of a modern air catering unit at the airport. The facility will supply in-flight meals not only for flights operating from Jewar but also for multiple airports across northern India, they said. The projects are expected to boost regional food processing and supply chain ecosystem while generating significant direct and indirect employment opportunities. The chief minister's Singapore visit is focused on showcasing the state's infrastructure growth and investment potential to global investors. Officials described the agreement as a major step forward for the aviation, logistics and services sectors in the state, adding that the projects will contribute to enhancing north India's economic landscape once the airport becomes operational. The Uttar Pradesh government's investment promotion agency Invest UP also signed an MoU with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to establish a long-term strategic partnership aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, policy frameworks and ecosystem development in the state. Under the agreement, both sides will collaborate through knowledge exchange, technical cooperation and advisory support to accelerate sustainable economic growth, industrial competitiveness, digital transformation and modern infrastructure development in the state. The MoU provides for study visits, leadership delegations, training and capacity-building programmes, along with joint development and implementation of technical cooperation projects and engagement with relevant public and private stakeholders. Specific projects may be formalised through separate agreements detailing scope, timelines and financial provisions, with discussions on detailed project accords expected to begin within two months and efforts to finalise them within six months. Officials said the partnership will enable Uttar Pradesh to benefit from Singapore's experience in governance, urban planning, industrial cluster development, logistics and digital governance, and is being viewed as a significant step in the state's expanding global engagement and long-term development vision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)