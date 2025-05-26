Tragic Wedding Journey Halts in Fatal Accident

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident while traveling to a wedding after their vehicle collided with a tree.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, led local residents and law enforcement to rush the critically injured men to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa.

Sadly, medical professionals declared Kabir Prasad, 22, and Satish, 25, both from Kushinagar district, dead upon arrival. Their bodies have been dispatched for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)