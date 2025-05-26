Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Journey Halts in Fatal Accident

Two men died in a motorcycle accident en route to a wedding when they collided with a tree. The incident occurred Sunday night, and both were pronounced dead at a local health center. Identified as Kabir Prasad and Satish, the Kusinagar residents' bodies are sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident while traveling to a wedding after their vehicle collided with a tree.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, led local residents and law enforcement to rush the critically injured men to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa.

Sadly, medical professionals declared Kabir Prasad, 22, and Satish, 25, both from Kushinagar district, dead upon arrival. Their bodies have been dispatched for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

