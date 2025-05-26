Gruesome Triple Murder Shocks Jaunpur District

In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, a 58-year-old man and his two sons were brutally murdered, sparking outrage and concern among local residents.

The attack took place late Sunday night when unknown assailants targeted Lalji and his sons, Guddu and Yaadveer, with blunt objects at their workshop. The attackers later attempted to hide their crime by locking the bodies in a separate room.

The murder was discovered the following day, prompting a massive police response. Authorities noted the absence of a DVR from the scene, hindering initial investigative efforts. Local tensions have mounted, leading police to maintain a substantial presence as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)