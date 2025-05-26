Left Menu

Gruesome Triple Murder Shocks Jaunpur District

A brutal triple murder occurred in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where a man and his two sons were violently killed. The attack happened at their workshop, and significant evidence, including a crucial CCTV recorder, was found missing. The local community is on edge as police investigate the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, a 58-year-old man and his two sons were brutally murdered, sparking outrage and concern among local residents.

The attack took place late Sunday night when unknown assailants targeted Lalji and his sons, Guddu and Yaadveer, with blunt objects at their workshop. The attackers later attempted to hide their crime by locking the bodies in a separate room.

The murder was discovered the following day, prompting a massive police response. Authorities noted the absence of a DVR from the scene, hindering initial investigative efforts. Local tensions have mounted, leading police to maintain a substantial presence as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

