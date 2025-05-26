Supreme Court Upholds Confidentiality in Justice Varma Case

The Supreme Court administration has dismissed a plea for the release of an inquiry report concerning Justice Yashwant Varma, who was implicated in a cash discovery scandal. The refusal, under the Right to Information Act, underscores the confidentiality of high-stakes judicial proceedings.

The rejected RTI request also aimed to access communications from former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court cited concerns that releasing this information could breach parliamentary privilege.

The controversy surrounding Justice Varma arose after news reports highlighted the cash discovery, prompting inquiries and significant judicial actions, including Justice Varma's reassignment to the Allahabad High Court without judicial responsibilities.

