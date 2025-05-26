Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Confidentiality in Justice Varma Case

The Supreme Court administration has declined an RTI plea seeking a report on Justice Yashwant Varma's indictment in a cash discovery controversy. Despite critical findings, the Court cited confidentiality and parliamentary privilege to reject the release of communication involving former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, President Murmu, and Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:24 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Confidentiality in Justice Varma Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court administration has dismissed a plea for the release of an inquiry report concerning Justice Yashwant Varma, who was implicated in a cash discovery scandal. The refusal, under the Right to Information Act, underscores the confidentiality of high-stakes judicial proceedings.

The rejected RTI request also aimed to access communications from former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court cited concerns that releasing this information could breach parliamentary privilege.

The controversy surrounding Justice Varma arose after news reports highlighted the cash discovery, prompting inquiries and significant judicial actions, including Justice Varma's reassignment to the Allahabad High Court without judicial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025