Supreme Court Upholds Confidentiality in Justice Varma Case
The Supreme Court administration has declined an RTI plea seeking a report on Justice Yashwant Varma's indictment in a cash discovery controversy. Despite critical findings, the Court cited confidentiality and parliamentary privilege to reject the release of communication involving former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, President Murmu, and Prime Minister Modi.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court administration has dismissed a plea for the release of an inquiry report concerning Justice Yashwant Varma, who was implicated in a cash discovery scandal. The refusal, under the Right to Information Act, underscores the confidentiality of high-stakes judicial proceedings.
The rejected RTI request also aimed to access communications from former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court cited concerns that releasing this information could breach parliamentary privilege.
The controversy surrounding Justice Varma arose after news reports highlighted the cash discovery, prompting inquiries and significant judicial actions, including Justice Varma's reassignment to the Allahabad High Court without judicial responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Seeks Supreme Court Insights on Governor's Decision-Making
President Murmu's Challenge Sparks Constitutional Debate
Warm Birthday Wishes to Vice President Dhankhar from President Murmu
President Murmu Honors Jagadguru Rambhadracharya with 58th Jnanpith Award
Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Conferred 58th Jnanpith Award by President Murmu