President Murmu Unveils Rajaji Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a landmark ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23, 2026, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari — the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India — in the presence of Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries.

The bust, installed at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, replaces the bust of British architect Edwin Lutyens. The move forms part of a broader initiative to shed vestiges of the colonial mindset and celebrate India’s civilisational heritage with pride.

A Symbol of Mental Decolonisation

Speaking at the ceremony and later at the Rajaji Utsav held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, President Murmu said Rajaji had set an enduring example of “mental decolonisation.”

She recalled that when Rajaji moved into the then Government House, he placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in his room — a symbolic assertion that while India remained formally a Dominion at the time, Swaraj had already been established in the hearts of its people.

The President noted that Rajaji’s ideals resonate with today’s national movement to embrace India’s heritage and eliminate colonial influences in governance and public consciousness.

Rashtrapati Bhavan as ‘Rashtra ka Bhavan’

President Murmu emphasised that Rashtrapati Bhavan belongs to the citizens of India. She highlighted several transformative initiatives undertaken at the presidential estate:

Replacement of portraits of British imperial officials with the ‘Param Vir Dirgha’ , featuring Param Vir Chakra awardees

Establishment of Granth Kutir , dedicated to preserving classical Indian manuscripts and texts

Opening of Rashtrapati Bhavan and presidential estates in Shimla, Hyderabad and Dehradun to the public

She said these measures reflect India’s democratic self-confidence rooted in its civilisational ethos.

Rajaji’s Legacy Across Disciplines

The President underlined Rajaji’s multifaceted contributions — from the freedom struggle and governance to legal reform, economic thought, Tamil and English literature, poetry and music.

She also recalled how Rajaji initiated grain cultivation within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex during times of food scarcity and personally ploughed the fields, demonstrating compassion for citizens and solidarity with farmers.

Linking his philosophy to contemporary priorities, she said India’s emphasis on Swadeshi and Aatma-Nirbharata carries forward Rajaji’s vision of Swaraj. As the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, she urged citizens to promote enterprise and place the nation first.

Vice President: A Continuing Transformation

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan described the Rajaji Utsav as another milestone in India’s ongoing journey away from colonial legacy.

He highlighted a series of reforms symbolising this shift:

Transformation of Raj Bhavans into Lok Bhavans

Renaming of the Central Secretariat as Kartavya Bhavan

Installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue near India Gate

Construction of the National War Memorial

Replacement of colonial-era criminal laws

“These changes are not merely symbolic; they reflect the government’s spirit of seva bhawna,” he said.

He praised Rajaji’s advocacy of economic freedom and liberal policy frameworks, noting that his life exemplified moral strength and steadfast commitment to values over power.

Prime Minister’s Message

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in a message read out during the event, said the unveiling of Rajaji’s bust at the historic courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan was a moment of pride for the nation.

He described the installation opposite Mahatma Gandhi’s statue — and in place of Edwin Lutyens’ bust — as a significant act of mental decolonisation.

“Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands not as a seat of power, but as a visible embodiment of democratic self-confidence rooted in Indian civilisation,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He added that initiatives such as Rajaji Utsav honour leaders who shaped the nation and reinforce the principle that freedom is sustained by remembering their contributions.

Cultural Tribute and Public Exhibition

The Rajaji Utsav featured a photo and book exhibition, a documentary screening on Rajaji’s life, and cultural performances. The exhibition will continue from February 24 to March 1, 2026, at Amrit Udyan.

Dignitaries present included Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Culture Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh, Minister of State Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan.

The unveiling of Rajaji’s bust marks a symbolic and substantive step in redefining public spaces to reflect India’s democratic values, civilisational continuity and commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047.