U.S. Homeland Security Engages Netanyahu in Candid Iran Talks

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discussed the U.S.-Iran negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Trump sent Noem to ensure both countries remain united. A fifth round of U.S.-Iran talks concluded in Rome with signs of limited progress emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Monday that she held a candid discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The primary focus was the United States' ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Noem emphasized that President Donald Trump assigned her this mission to discuss the current status of talks with Netanyahu and highlight the importance of unity in this process, as expressed in an interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

The conversation occurred after U.S. and Iranian delegations completed a fifth round of negotiations in Rome last week, where some progress was noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

