U.S. Homeland Security Engages Netanyahu in Candid Iran Talks
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discussed the U.S.-Iran negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Trump sent Noem to ensure both countries remain united. A fifth round of U.S.-Iran talks concluded in Rome with signs of limited progress emerging.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Monday that she held a candid discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The primary focus was the United States' ongoing negotiations with Iran.
Noem emphasized that President Donald Trump assigned her this mission to discuss the current status of talks with Netanyahu and highlight the importance of unity in this process, as expressed in an interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends."
The conversation occurred after U.S. and Iranian delegations completed a fifth round of negotiations in Rome last week, where some progress was noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Homeland
- Security
- Kristi Noem
- Netanyahu
- Iran
- Trump
- negotiations
- Rome
- progress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Renewed Push to Cut Drug Prices: Medicare in Focus
Tensions Rise as Iran-U.S. Negotiations on Nuclear Deal Resume
Sanjay Raut Challenges Trump's Kashmir Mediation Comments
Diplomacy, Deals, and Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Middle East Tour
Trump's Drug Price Cut: Global Implications for Pharma