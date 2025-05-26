NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Surge to 5% GDP

In a statement on Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his expectation that alliance members will concur on a significant defense spending target of 5% of GDP at an upcoming summit.

The summit, scheduled to be held in The Hague, is anticipated to focus on raising defense investments, with Rutte emphasizing that a large portion of the target will involve actual defense spending.

Addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Rutte revealed that while the exact allocation remains undecided, the figure is expected to exceed 3% in hard spending, supplemented by defense-related expenditures.

