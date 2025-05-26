Political Tensions Intensify Over Engineer's Death Probe

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi, a case marred by political allegations and accusations of harassment. The transfer follows concerns over the initial probe's credibility.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged the state government's cooperation with the CBI, despite the court excluding state officers from the investigation. Meanwhile, political tensions have soared with the BJP and Congress exchanging sharp criticisms.

The BJP accuses the state government of attempting to obscure facts and alleges corruption links, demanding Chief Minister Sukhu's resignation. As the investigation proceeds, the opposition continues to challenge the state administration's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)