Left Menu

Political Tensions Intensify Over Engineer's Death Probe

The Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the investigation of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi's death to the CBI, intensifying political tensions between Congress and BJP. Negi's death has been linked to alleged harassment and a subsequent political storm, with both sides leveling accusations of corruption and cover-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:13 IST
Political Tensions Intensify Over Engineer's Death Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi, a case marred by political allegations and accusations of harassment. The transfer follows concerns over the initial probe's credibility.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged the state government's cooperation with the CBI, despite the court excluding state officers from the investigation. Meanwhile, political tensions have soared with the BJP and Congress exchanging sharp criticisms.

The BJP accuses the state government of attempting to obscure facts and alleges corruption links, demanding Chief Minister Sukhu's resignation. As the investigation proceeds, the opposition continues to challenge the state administration's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025