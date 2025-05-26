Political Tensions Intensify Over Engineer's Death Probe
The Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the investigation of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi's death to the CBI, intensifying political tensions between Congress and BJP. Negi's death has been linked to alleged harassment and a subsequent political storm, with both sides leveling accusations of corruption and cover-up.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi, a case marred by political allegations and accusations of harassment. The transfer follows concerns over the initial probe's credibility.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged the state government's cooperation with the CBI, despite the court excluding state officers from the investigation. Meanwhile, political tensions have soared with the BJP and Congress exchanging sharp criticisms.
The BJP accuses the state government of attempting to obscure facts and alleges corruption links, demanding Chief Minister Sukhu's resignation. As the investigation proceeds, the opposition continues to challenge the state administration's handling of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Court Orders YouTubers to Delete Defamatory Videos Against BJP Leader
Kerala BJP Leader Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Call for Special Parliament Session
Power Struggle: AAP Accuses BJP of Breaking Free Electricity Promise
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Demands Amid India-Pakistan Tensions