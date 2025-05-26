Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Spotlight on India's Strategic Precision

The West Bengal Assembly will likely discuss Operation Sindoor to appreciate the armed forces in its session starting June 9. Operation Sindoor entailed precision strikes by India on May 7, after an attack in Pahalgam. Other key topics include Murshidabad violence and a proposed constitutional amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:55 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Spotlight on India's Strategic Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly is set to highlight Operation Sindoor, a recent military maneuver, in its upcoming session commencing June 9. The session, expected to last two weeks, aims to express gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack in April.

Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed that the operation will be prominently discussed, showcasing India's military precision. The session might also address the recent violence in Murshidabad, which saw two fatalities, contingent on a proposal from the opposition, Banerjee indicated.

Another anticipated agenda includes a constitutional amendment proposal. This follows a Supreme Court ruling urging a timeline for governors to act on bills. The amendment, if proposed, will be submitted to the central government for consideration.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025