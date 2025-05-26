Operation Sindoor: A Spotlight on India's Strategic Precision
The West Bengal Assembly will likely discuss Operation Sindoor to appreciate the armed forces in its session starting June 9. Operation Sindoor entailed precision strikes by India on May 7, after an attack in Pahalgam. Other key topics include Murshidabad violence and a proposed constitutional amendment.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Assembly is set to highlight Operation Sindoor, a recent military maneuver, in its upcoming session commencing June 9. The session, expected to last two weeks, aims to express gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack in April.
Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed that the operation will be prominently discussed, showcasing India's military precision. The session might also address the recent violence in Murshidabad, which saw two fatalities, contingent on a proposal from the opposition, Banerjee indicated.
Another anticipated agenda includes a constitutional amendment proposal. This follows a Supreme Court ruling urging a timeline for governors to act on bills. The amendment, if proposed, will be submitted to the central government for consideration.
