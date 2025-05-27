Major Blow to Maoists: Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a severe blow to Maoist insurgency, security forces successfully neutralized top leader Basavaraju along with 26 other cadres in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The Maoists later confirmed the fatalities, acknowledging the death of a total of 28 members following an intense gun-battle on May 21. The encounter marked one of the biggest strikes against the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in recent times, exacerbated by the surrender of several cadres who aided security forces in the operation.

The recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the site further underscored the scale of the operation's success. As police and intelligence agencies maintain heightened surveillance, investigations continue into Basavaraju's extensive record of criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)