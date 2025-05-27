Blast Rocks Amritsar: Terror Suspect Killed

An explosion near Majitha Road in Amritsar has claimed the life of a suspected terrorist, police reports indicate.

Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh stated the fatal event occurred during an attempt to retrieve explosives, which were possibly mishandled. Authorities suspect links to a terrorist network.

Forensic experts have been deployed to analyze the site, as the area has been closed off after residents reported a loud blast and ensuing chaos.

