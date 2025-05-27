Left Menu

Blast Rocks Amritsar: Terror Suspect Killed

A suspected terrorist died in an explosion on Majitha Road, Amritsar. The blast occurred while retrieving explosives, likely due to mishandling. Police suspect ties to a terrorist group, and forensic teams are investigating. The area was cordoned off as locals reported panic following the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:34 IST
Blast Rocks Amritsar: Terror Suspect Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near Majitha Road in Amritsar has claimed the life of a suspected terrorist, police reports indicate.

Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh stated the fatal event occurred during an attempt to retrieve explosives, which were possibly mishandled. Authorities suspect links to a terrorist network.

Forensic experts have been deployed to analyze the site, as the area has been closed off after residents reported a loud blast and ensuing chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

